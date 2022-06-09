Looking further into Vivian Maier’s expansive archive

“There is the mystery of Vivian Maier the person, and there is the mystery of Vivian Maier the oeuvre,” says Anne Morin, who curated the show and has previously overseen exhibitions by Robert Doisneau and Jacques Henri Lartigue. That looming mystery has brought up debates about consent, and whether showcasing a corpus Maier never herself brought forth is ethical. Morin acknowledges: “Of course, we touch on questions of moral integrity. But we’re performing a duty of memoir above all else. When we show her work, we do her justice; we pay tribute to her. We complete the historical record, which wasn’t done in her lifetime.” Morin constricts herself to the “sphere of the visible” and distinguishes that “we are not invited into the sphere of her life – those mysteries belong to her alone. It’s like the mummy’s curse: there are things you just don’t touch.”

Maier’s story has ultimately had a global impact because “she doesn’t have a tangible identity. She speaks to you, she speaks to me…. everyone recognises themselves. There’s a liquid aspect to her,” Morin notes. Nonetheless, she clarifies that other people’s ability to project themselves onto her does not minimise her agency. Maier’s film clips act as a key example, showing us not just what she sees, but the manner in which she actively looks.

The MK Gallery exhibition features 146 black-and-white and colour photographs – mostly from the 1950s and 1960s – as well as Super 8 and 16mm films and audio recordings. Morin describes the exhibition as transmitting “the architecture of the archive, which is colossal”. She describes Maier as a chiffonier, a 19th-century rag-and-bone collector. As such, Morin’s curatorial role was “to sort through the maremágnum”. Morin was interested in the periphery of the archive as much as the photographic output. She discovered Maier-owned photography books by Arnold Newman, Thomas Struth, Ron Galella and Berenice Abbott, and there’s evidence that she saw the seminal exhibition The Family of Man at the MoMA in 1955. Morin spent a decade familiarising herself with the contents of Maier’s archive and wanted to provide a kind of “restitution” of Maier’s vision.