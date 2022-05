Two decades on, the artist has been awarded numerous accolades for her photobooks in Japan, and in 2015 she scooped the prestigious Paul Huf Award. But, for a photographer who has achieved so much, Okabe is modest about her success. When we meet in early April – at an exhibition of Japanese women photographers at Kyotographie festival in Japan – it transpires that her physical presence on the art-scene is rare.

Okabe speaks demurely, but openly, about her life and work; she is grateful, but also surprised by her success. For Okabe, photography is a solitary craft, and the images are made for no one other than herself. Aside from Araki, Okabe has no interest in other photographers – not in the sense that she doesn’t care about their work, but because for her, photography is an internal, psychological process.

This perspective is perhaps connected to her upbringing. Born in Tokyo in 1981, Okabe was an introverted child, and when she was two years old her family relocated to Paris. Unable to understand the language, Okabe “barely spoke a single word for four years”. She remembers finding it difficult to communicate when she returned to Japan aged six. “I began to form my own internal world,” she says. “Eventually that became my main reality.”

Part of Okabe’s practice is about visualising this “psychological landscape”. “It was probably easier for me to escape into that reality,” she reflects, “I’m not conscious of it, but perhaps taking photographs is an unconscious healing for my younger self.”