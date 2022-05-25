A Balkan Journey: Chris Leslie reflects on his documentation of post-conflict former Yugoslavia

A Balkan Journey also voyages into a new era, where the camera club kids navigate adult life and as a new group of migrants flood into Bosnia. It also takes in new battle lines and old memories drawn up and out again in the early 2000s in Kosovo. What stands out is his attention to the people as well as the landscape: soldiers, civilians and children stare out from the pages, as an important part of the story. “I just photographed what I saw and what I was interested in. I knew for sure though that without the portraits and testimonies then the landscapes of destruction would be just ‘ruin porn’ – I had to tell the stories and show the people,” he says.

Alongside the book-project, the website includes expanded essays, and archival content collected over the years including documentation of ephemeral objects – from his first camera to maps and contact sheets. The entire site is available in English and Bosnian. “An important audience for this project are from the places in the Balkans I documented. A Balkan Journey contains their stories and their history so it had to be accessible to them in their language. Not everyone can afford or even want, a photo book, so the website filled that void and still gives the project a platform,” says Leslie.

The book ends in 2019, marking the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the war in Bosnia. Leslie’s journey ends with photographs that are witness to a new, present-day Sarajevo, including those refugees and migrants “trapped in limbo”. The project feels “finished” to Leslie, but he hopes that it will be exhibited elsewhere, and people will continue to engage with the book and website, as the seemingly cyclical nature of geo-politics rumbles on.

“Sarajevo has had peace of sorts for decades now, but the pain, suffering and loss of the war is never far from people’s minds. Just how Ukraine will ever be able to ‘recover’ is yet to be seen. The cry of ‘never again’ is now completely redundant. Nor does it matter the year in which we live. We couldn’t believe there would be a war in Europe in 2022, just like no-one could believe there could be war in Europe in 1992 or in 1942. There are lessons and stories from A Balkan Journey that need to be seen, heard and understood.”