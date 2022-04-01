Robbie Lawrence’s Northern Diary is a homecoming in pictures

The Edinburgh-born photographer’s exhibition brings together three Scotland-based projects, providing a snapshot of life in post-Brexit Scotland

When Robbie Lawrence began discussing ideas for an exhibition with Ben Harman – director of Stills in Edinburgh – the two of them came up with a concept that would tie together three projects, made over the past five to seven years.

“We both liked the fact that whilst I’ve never necessarily considered myself a Scottish photographer, the three bodies of work are in fact all photographed and videoed in Scotland, so there is a thread of Scottishness that links it all,” Lawrence says.

Born in Edinburgh, the photographer first left Scotland at 18, then returned to study at University of St Andrews before leaving again. Throughout all of this coming and going, the early concept for Northern Diary kept cropping up in his notebooks, and the resulting exhibition became about the notion of return – coming back to Scotland and looking at it from different perspectives.