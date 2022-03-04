Teju Cole collates musings on the everyday and an exploration of image context and space in his new book

In the tense weeks leading up to the 2020 US presidential election, Cole photographed his kitchen while reflecting the construct of image-making and sharing today

In September 2020, Teju Cole was making pictures of his kitchen counter in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The US presidential election was six weeks away and he needed something to occupy himself, something to help him endure the anxiety of the interim. “I want a record of this apparently impossible and impassable distance,” he writes in the essay that forms part of the work. These pictures are that record; time happened to him, to all of us; the impassable distance was passed. At 4.02pm on 03 November 2020 – the afternoon of the election – a sliced persimmon glows gold on the chopping board, and after that the pictures stop.

The idea for the project arrived fully formed. “One evening, I realised I wanted to do a work that interweaved photographs of the kitchen with a long essay on a list of interrelated subjects that had been gathering in my mind,” explains Cole. “I began the very next day.” My first encounter with the work that eventually became Golden Apple of the Sun, Cole’s new book with Mack, was on Instagram. Pages from a 1780 cookbook (discovered by Cole in Harvard’s Schlesinger Library during the early research stages for the project) appeared overlaid with inset images of Cole’s kitchen counter. Each image was captioned with a paragraph of text. These fragments were eventually amalgamated to form the essay now found at the end of the book.

Cole, perhaps best known as a writer of novels and essays on photography, often shares his work-in-progress on social media. The process helps him see his output afresh – the knowledge of others’ eyes on it inevitably provides new information. “It was also helpful in the general sense of providing energy,” he says. “I was posting every day for about six weeks, and I was enthusiastic about putting this intense material out into the world, one fragment at a time. For those six weeks, that’s what I was living for. Which I suppose was the point of the project: to divert my attention away from the stupid news and towards something life-giving and lasting.”