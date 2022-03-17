Imogen Freeland on pregnancy and motherhood

BJP: You connected with many other mothers while making this work. What did you learn from them?

IF: I learned a lot about the resilience of women. We all have different desires and challenges. Nothing about the experience of motherhood is linear. It is complex, raw and messy for everyone, yet there’s always someone that has experienced what you are going through. You are never the only one.

I photographed women who’d had planned and unplanned pregnancies, IVF, used sperm donation, had terminations, experienced loss, pre and postnatal depression… Each of their experiences is unique. I met and photographed a lot of strong women.

BJP: Do you think enough conversations are being had about the varied experience of pregnancy and motherhood, and do you think society adequately prepares people to become mothers?

IF: I think we are having more of these conversations than ever before, but we still have a long way to go. Looking back to my school years, I remember the emphasis always being placed on safe sex. However, we were offered little to no insight into the maternal experience. I learned about the challenges of motherhood first-hand and through those closest to me.

Society often represents the maternal experience in an idealised way that can create unrealistic expectations and so when faced with a reality that doesn’t align with these it can lead to a feeling of inadequacy and personal failure. My hope is that my work can inspire a more honest conversation around motherhood to shape healthier expectations and reassure women that they are not alone in their experiences.