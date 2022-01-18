Portrait of Britain Vol. 4 Shortlist Announced

The past two years will be remembered for many things. Certainly, the ever-fluctuating situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic has not escaped us yet. For some people these years have brought great sadness, loss and struggle. For others, new opportunities and moments of clarity. What continues throughout, however, is the strength and resilience of our community, and the unfaltering perseverance of our National Health Service.

Portrait of Britain returns this year for the fourth time, as photographers all over the country picture the faces of our nation. Volume. 4 brings together 200 images and short, insightful texts, of which 100 are currently on show on JCDecaux screens across the UK for the month of January.