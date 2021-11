After nearly half a century of virulent white supremacy, apartheid finally came to an end. On 27 April 1994, the new South African constitution went into effect, giving Black and other racial groups the right to vote. General elections were held, and two weeks later, on 10 May, Nelson Mandela became president.

Nobel Prize winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu famously coined the term “rainbow nation” to describe the promise of equality and unity in South Africa. Although that idea has yet to be realised, back in the ‘90s hope for a better future ran high. In 1995, Belgian art dealer Henri Vergon (1968–2020) arrived in Johannesburg for a three-month stay and found inspiration in the people who had fought so long for their freedom.

“After the sanctions had lifted, people were allowed to live normally and the art completely changed. People had been making resistance art, and now they were free to move inward and tell their own stories. Henri fell in love with the energy and decided to stay,” says Emilie Démon, director of Afronova Gallery.