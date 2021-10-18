A Bristol-based festival dedicated to photobooks

“There is just something so tangible about the photobook,” says Martin Parr, a well-known photobook aficionado. Indeed, Parr and his foundation (the Martin Parr Foundation) produce the Books on Photography festival (BOP) with the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) annually.

“It’s an important time for photography,” Parr continues. The last 18 months have dramatically affected the medium and those involved in the photographic community. The 2021 iteration of BOP, which runs from 22 to 24 October, reflects this, exploring the changing photographic landscape with over 50 publishers. Highlights include photographer Giya Makondo-Wills’ talk on race and decolonisation in the photobook and documentary photographer Nick Hedges discussion with Parr on the impact of photographic history on the present day.