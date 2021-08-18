Four young photographers reflect on what English heritage means today

A new exhibition, created by charity English Heritage and Photoworks, examines heritage and history through the eyes of four young photographers

What is heritage? The memories we keep, and the stories we tell, reflect our story, both past and present. Some sides to this story have gone unheard for too long. “There is no such thing as an independent, singular narrative,” Photoworks’ Julia Bunnemann explains. Working with photography platform Photoworks and the charity English Heritage, Bunnemann explores these themes in England’s New Lenses – a new exhibition showcasing four young photographers: Kemka Ajoku, Abena Appiah, Megan Mechelle Dalton, and Mia Parker Tang. The project is part of Shout Out Loud, English Heritage’s new youth engagement initiative, which aims to engage younger audiences with history and heritage.

England’s New Lenses demonstrates the diversity and possibility of what English heritage means today. “The linear history we think we know is made of omissions, because the assessment of what’s ‘important’ hasn’t been done on a democratic basis,” says Bunnemann. Each artist was paired with an English Heritage site, complicating its preconceived history and creating new historical explorations. “The task was in filling these historic gaps, to listen to groups that have not had the chance to raise their voices,” Bunnemann says. “Photography not only reconstructs this history, but retells it. It feels more crucial than ever.”

Through the process, each artist was mentored by an established British photographer. Megan Mechelle Dalton was mentored by Alejandra Carles-Tolra; Abena Appiah was paired with Alberta Whittle and Silvia Rosi; Mia Parker Tang with Alys Tomlinson; and Kemka Ajoku with Ingrid Pollard and Mahtab Hussain.

The exhibition is currently on show in the English Heritage site of Wrest park, Bedfordshire. “We wanted the exhibition to fit into this setting,” Bunnemann explains. Installed between 18th century palatial buildings and gardens, the aim of the exhibition are clear: it is a celebration of English history, one which incorporates both traditional and contemporary perspectives.

Below, we introduce the four young artists and their projects.