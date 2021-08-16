On Location: Cape Town

Photography is central to my experience of Cape Town. I photograph while I wander, navigating the city’s complex social geographies through my lens. Historically Cape Town – and South Africa more broadly – has a rich tradition of documentary photography, one that derives, in part, from the country’s troubled and painful past. During the era of apartheid, which officially stretched from 1948 to the early 1990s, the regime exploited the medium to legitimise itself. However, photographers and citizens also employed it to challenge apartheid’s policies of repression and segregation with ‘resistance photography’ emerging to depict the humanity of racial groups oppressed by the state. Proponents include Ernest Cole (1940-1990), South Africa’s first Black photojournalist, who created subversive documentation of the period, while David Goldblatt (1930-2018) focused less on significant events and more on the conditions giving rise to them.

A sprawling coastal metropolis bordered by imposing mountainous peaks, Cape Town has been the home and subject of many photographers committed to capturing its pulse and complex histories. Billy Monk (1937-1982) explored the underbelly of the city nightlife during the 1960s; The Catacombs, a Cape Town nightclub where he was a bouncer, and its multiracial and pansexual attendees were his central focus. Meanwhile, Jansje Wissema (1920-1975) extensively documented inner-city life, predominantly through images of children playing in the city streets.

Significant contemporary photographers – although their work does not always directly engage the city – include Berni Searle (born 1964), Robin Rhode (born 1976) and Jo Ractliffe (born 1961). Ractliffe eschewed the straightforward documentary approach of her contemporaries for a more emblematic style, which continues to shape her practice. Searle employs photography to explore South Africa’s socio-political legacy as it relates to contemporary realities, while Rhode (who was born in Cape Town but is now Berlin-based) activates youth culture through street interventions and site-specific work across cities which include Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Although the scope of photographic output in the city is broad, today there is a strong link between performance and photography in the work of many contemporary artists. Lhola Amira and Thania Petersen, for instance, engage performative tropes within their practices, interrogating legacies of colonialism with a particular focus on memory, heritage and tradition. Buhlebezwe Siwani, Sethembile Msezane and Thandiwe Msebenzi are among other emerging South African photographers employing performance in innovative ways.

Throughout history, Cape Town’s photographic landscape has responded to the city’s political climate. When reflecting on this, the opening lines of Human Archipelago (a 2019 publication responding to the state of the world) come to mind. Here, photographer Fazal Sheikh and writer Teju Cole, who collaborated on the book, assert: “The current political moment suggests a number of responses: combat, collective action, resistance, refusal. The work that artists do may engage with any or all of these.” And many of the photographers and sites explored over the following pages engage the responses articulated by Sheikh and Cole in varied ways.