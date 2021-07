The photographs, however, should not be read as a reflection of Clarke’s experience of motherhood. Instead, they engender a visceral feeling tied to the experience of domesticity. That simultaneous sense of comfort and claustrophobia, which can intensify after becoming a parent. “I never intended the series to be autobiographical,” Clarke continues, “but there is a level of intensity in the rooms – they can feel claustrophobic; suffocating at times – and I think that subconsciously those early years with my son did start to seep in.”

The work took Clarke four years to make; the vision she had was strong, and recreating this, in reality, was a challenge. Nonetheless, each of the completed images exudes a visceral atmosphere, and this seeps into the carpeted exhibition space itself, the air thick with the sweet smell of Calpol. In the centre of the room, a sculpture of the artist’s pregnant torso weeps milk. Meanwhile, the song Crimson and Clover by Tommy James and the Shondells plays on repeat. “I wanted the space to feel familiar yet uneasy,” explains Clarke. And, although audiences may attempt to ascribe specific meanings to the work, ultimately, it is the intensity of the atmosphere, which Clarke conjures, that seeps through.