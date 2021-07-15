Fran Forman’s cinematic photocollages surprise and delight in their exploration of in betweens

For A Rest Between Two Notes, Forman invited writers to interpret her work, pairing her images with short stories, poems, and commentaries. “Wouldn’t it be interesting if I asked people to write their fantasy, a story or a poem, anything they wanted about an image, and I would have no say in what they wrote?” she muses. “One writer had just been released from prison after 32 years. One writer was a physicist […] another was a Freudian psychologist. And then there were a couple of novelists.” By layering her visual fantasies with written ones, Forman extends her book outwards. “I’m not only doing the work for me, I’m doing it for the viewer,” she says. “[These interpretations] are part of the object.”

Forman’s photomontages are distinctly cinematic. “Many of my images are almost like a still in a movie; the still frame between the actions,” she explains. Although Forman constructs each collage as an “independent entity,” her book invites readers to weave narratives across images and chapters. Her magical realist collages are heavy with a sense of mystery: we rarely know what a model is looking at, what unites specific objects, what something is and why it is out of focus. “Portals” — windows and doorways that are neither entrances nor exits — fill the images. “I’m just fascinated by the idea of a threshold; of just not knowing exactly what the next minute is going to be, the next second,” says Forman. Her use of animals, costumes, weather, and magic surprise and delight; nothing is obvious or expected.