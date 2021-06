This personal story makes up the first half of Lefèvre’s book project, The Land of Promises, which was shortlisted for this year’s MACK First Book Award. Lefèvre’s story is just one of more than 100,000 parallel lives, of Chinese children who were adopted by Western families in the early 1990s. Many were girls: byproducts of China’s one-child policy.

On her second visit to China, Lefèvre wanted to understand how this policy has affected other people’s lives, as it has her own. Spending three months in rural areas, she sought out undocumented children, of which there were supposedly millions. “I thought it would be easy to meet them, but people considered me a stranger and didn’t trust me, so it was super difficult,” she says. Instead, Lefèvre decided to speak to only children. “I could try to understand how they experienced the one-child policy, what the consequences were for them, and whether they respected the policy or not,” she says.

Presented alongside testimonies from the people she met, the second part of the project speaks about the wider implications of this policy. “I needed to get an overview of my history and the Chinese birth control policy before having a more engaged approach on the issue of international and transracial adoption,” Lefèvre explains. “Today I no longer claim to be 100 per cent Belgian. I consider myself to be an Asian woman, perceived as Asian by others, adopted by Belgian parents and living in Belgium… [The project] is an attempt on my part to regain agency over my history, the agency that I was deprived of at the beginning… It is about a quest for meaning, something that is perpetual in my life.”