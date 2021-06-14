Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

Pictures for Purpose first launched in 2020 to aid those affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, raising over €200,000 in two weeks for the Dutch Food Bank. Now, the print sale returns with a new goal, new artists, and a new global issue: the climate crisis.

Launched on 07 June and running until the 21 June, the print sale will raise funds for the NGO Justdiggit, an organisation working to “re-green” dry lands across Africa. By applying a nature-based solution, it aims to reverse global warming, cooling the planet down through re-wilding. Justdiggit is a partner of the United Nations environmental programme, collaborating on their decade-long plan to prevent, halt, and reverse the heating and destruction of ecosystems across the planet.