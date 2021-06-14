<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

View Gallery 6 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Rose Marie Cromwell, Transformation, 2021. “I

Source:
1854 Photography
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Gregory Halpern, Untitled, 2016.

Source:
1854 Photography
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Hashem Shakeri, The Haunted, 2018.

Source:
1854 Photography
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Dana Lixenberg, Downtown, from the project The Last Days of Shishmaref, 2007.

Source:
1854 Photography
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Alexandra Leese, Heads in the Sky, Du’an, 2019.

Source:
1854 Photography
Pictures for Purpose returns, this time raising funds to combat the climate crisis

© Rob Woodcox, The Tower, 2019.

Source:
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dana Lixenberg, Jack Davison and Stephen Gill are among the list of artists donating works

Pictures for Purpose first launched in 2020 to aid those affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, raising over €200,000 in two weeks for the Dutch Food Bank. Now, the print sale returns with a new goal, new artists, and a new global issue: the climate crisis. 

Launched on 07 June and running until the 21 June, the print sale will raise funds for the NGO Justdiggit, an organisation working to “re-green” dry lands across Africa. By applying a nature-based solution, it aims to reverse global warming, cooling the planet down through re-wilding. Justdiggit is a partner of the United Nations environmental programme, collaborating on their decade-long plan to prevent, halt, and reverse the heating and destruction of ecosystems across the planet.

© Alexandra Leese, Heads in the Sky, Du’an, 2019.

“We really wanted to offer a win-win situation, allowing people to support an initiative they believed in and receive a beautiful print by a great artist in return,” explains co-founder Isabella van Marle. “We also realised that Pictures for Purpose can function as a platform for artists, whose works bridge so many different themes and perspectives. We know that artists have the power to create awareness through their work, shedding light on important social questions; whilst the medium of photography remains an ideal tool with which to inspire, connect and implement change.”

© Rob Woodcox, The Tower, 2019.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen the incredible power of print sale fundraisers,” explains Max Miechowski, one of the participating photographers. “As artists, we care deeply for other people and the environment, but often feel lost about what we can do to affect any real change. These fundraisers have been a great and practical way for us to come together as a community and contribute to important causes.”

The sale includes work donated by 36 artists, such as Alexandra Leese, Jack Davison, Stephen Gill, Tania Franco Klein, Gregory Halpern, Bharat Sikka, and Rose Marie Cromwell

picturesforpurpose.org

justdiggit.org

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.

Unlock video interviews from the Industry’s leading voices
Register for a free account to unlock the full 1854 Presents archive.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.
© Anastasia Samoylova

Unlock the full Industry Insights Collection
Get unlimited reading of the latest tips, tricks and industry voices when you register for free.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.

© Pooneh Ghana