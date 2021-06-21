Industry Insights: Nicola Vassell on coordinating Jordan Brand’s latest shoot with Ming Smith

Recognising the obstacles woman athletes face, the Jordan Brand is dedicated to shaping the future of basketball culture by championing their talent, strength, form, and finesse. “The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Michael Jordan says. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward.”
This is equally true in photography and art. As the first Black woman to have her work included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art, New York, Smith’s legacy is built on the power of dedication and perseverance against the odds. Understanding the commitment it takes to succeed, Smith’s photographs of WNBA superstars Jordin Canada, Kia Nurse, Crystal Dangerfield, Chelsea Dungee, Te’a Cooper, Dearica Hamby, Arella Guirantes, and Aerial Powers capture the beauty, nuance, and complexity of a new roster of athletes who embody the Jordan Brand’s history of greatness.
Vassell’s decision to bring Smith to the campaign is an integral part of her working process. “Smith would not necessarily be the original thought; one would have to go a little left to come up with this idea,” says Vassell, who is no stranger to centering the work of Black artists throughout her career. Working at the forefront of the contemporary Black Arts Movement, Vassell has used her position to promote the work of artists including Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Jordan Casteel, Nick Cave, Arthur Jafa, Henry Taylor, Hank Willis Thomas and Kehinde Wiley.
“It’s all about community-building, bringing your sisters and brothers along, and creating a cycle of support for people who have been oppressed, sidelined, or not granted first access,” says Vassell, who recently opened her New York gallery with the inaugural exhibition Ming Smith: Evidence. The show will close its run with Here for a Reason, a pop-up exhibition of selections from Family Shot from 29 June to 02 July.