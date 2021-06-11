Claudia Andujar’s ongoing commitment to a community under continual threat

Claudia Andujar has engaged with the Yanomami, one of Brazil’s largest indigenous groups, for decades; her involvement twofold. She began by creating poetic depictions of the indigenous people’s mysterious existence. But, her approach evolved, becoming political: documentation of their persecution as a means to protect them. A 2020 retrospective at Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, Paris, Claudia Andujar: The Yanomami Struggle, held on Andujar’s eighty-ninth year, almost half a decade since she first began working with the Yanomami, allowed for a reflection on the evolution of her practice. Now, the show has travelled to London’s Barbican where it will run from 17 June to 29 August 2021.

Andujar’s relationship with the Yanomami leads the exhibition, as it did her career: first her photographic experiments in how to capture the group’s exceptional way of life, followed by the work she created to safeguard it.

Andujar’s biography is complex and its impact on her work is central to the exhibition which was originally curated by Thyago Nogueira for the Instituto Moreira Salles, Brazil, in 2019, and comprises 300 photographs from the photographer’s extensive archive. A timeline of her life, and significant events surrounding it, runs through the show, giving context to the images exhibited. The photographer was born in Switzerland in 1931 and grew up in Oradea, a town on the Romanian-Hungarian border. Her parents divorced when Andujar was nine and the advent of World War II saw her father, and his extended family murdered at Auschwitz and Dachau concentration camps. The photographer fled with her mother to Switzerland, from where she relocated to New York for several years before rejoining her mother in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1955. It was here that Andujar’s relationship with photography, and her interest in marginalised and vulnerable communities, increasingly indigenous societies, developed as she travelled across the country documenting what she encountered.