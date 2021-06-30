Bad pictures: Jason Fulfords’ Photo No-Nos

There are no rules in art. That being said, most photographers have a list of tropes, clichés, and well-worn narratives to avoid. Although some would argue that there is no such thing as a “bad” photograph, there are always weaker images — those that don’t quite hit the mark. It can take a photographer their entire career to define that fine line between “good” and “bad,” and, for those starting out, some pointers on what not to photograph may save a lot of time.

Photo No-Nos; Meditations on What Not to Photograph, is just this. Conceived of by Jason Fulford and published by Aperture, the book compiles an encyclopedia of errors, archiving the usually unwritten rules of the trade. Over 200 contributors, including Aaron Schuman, Mariamah Attah, Lisa Barnard and Sara Cwynar share anecdotes, with each image maker contributing comedic and pedagogical stories that exemplify what not to do and what not to shoot. Alongside this, a thorough list of more than a thousand taboo subjects is included, ranging from “aspect ratio obsession” to “Zoom screenshot.”

Here, we highlight some extracts from the new book.