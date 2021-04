Through closely observing the nuances of the environment around him, the photographer expresses the tensions and emotion that defined his lockdown experience

Bathed in the blissful light of golden hour, the pictures in Tomaso Clavarino’s book are warm-hued and rich, depicting sublime scenes of swaying grasses, rural paths and hanging fruit. People are present too, appearing from time to time in the form of a hand or an arm. But mostly their presence is merely suggested through a limb or a trace, no faces are seen. A palpable uneasiness builds throughout the edit too – emphasised by images of long shadows, forest fires and snarling dogs.

Born in 1986, Clavarino grew up partly in Cocconato d’Asti, a small village in the foothills of the Piedmont region. “It’s the classical Italian countryside,” Clavarino explains, “a rural area, with woods, fields, red wine and a peaceful atmosphere.” He still thinks warmly of the place, and so when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he left the city and returned there. “I found myself in a very strange period, with the pandemic, the news of my girlfriend’s pregnancy and the loss of a loved one,” he explains. He was overwhelmed, and searching for a safe place amidst the chaos. Home – where his parents still live – offered just that.