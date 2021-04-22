Industry Insights: Assembly’s co-founders on reimagining models of artist support through its new hybrid platform

In the initial stages, Davis Burns and Lavalette had asked themselves: how does one sustain life as an artist? “Typically there is no single answer,” they explain. “There is a web of support that comes from sales of artwork, commissioned work for brands and publications, teaching, grants and sponsorships, book publishing… By bringing this web of support together under Assembly, our goal is to simplify that process for artists and to act as a connecting point between their practice, their work, and these various constituencies that support it.”

The need for such a space was clear, and personal: “I’m a practicing artist myself,” says Lavalette, “and so I understand many of the challenges of navigating the art world and what a difference it can make when you find your support system.” The aim was to create an inclusive, ethical, artist-centric platform. “There is a positive seachange happening in the arts which is making room for new models and innovative ideas to emerge,” Lavalette continues. “It’s a challenging time in the world, to be sure, but in many ways the perfect moment for the birth of a platform like Assembly.”

Both Davis Burns and Lavalette wanted to think expansively about the different support models available to artists. “We both intimately know the limitations of the non-profit structure as well, which is often only set up to provide short-term or project-based support,” they say. In the arts, as in business, having access to numerous streams of revenue is immensely important. This is a fact that Assembly’s model aims to accommodate. “We know that artists cobble together their livelihoods through various types of work and one of our goals was to bring those at-times disparate methods of working together into one home,” they say.