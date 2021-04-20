Alex Nelson finds meaning in the fragmented biography of a late musician’s tumultuous life

Alex Nelson likes to chase ghosts. In her ongoing project, Lopin’ Along Through the Cosmos, Nelson chases Judee Sill, the late musician (the project’s title is named after a song on Sill’s first record). Sill was born in 1944 in Oakland, California. Her childhood and adult years were troubled and tumultuous; she struggled with drug addiction throughout her life and died of an overdose in 1979, aged 35. Her music was overlooked for many years, but the collective interest in Sill’s tragic life is what drew Nelson towards the singer and what continues to compel her.

“After falling in love with Judee Sill’s music, I started obsessively researching her and printing out any interview or article I could find. A lot of what I read could be true, or it could be a story passed down through so many people that it’s now been warped,” says Nelson. Her early infatuation stemmed from an unfulfilled desire to be a musician. As a photographer, she acts as a biographer while investigating how fandom and obsession manifest.

In her studio, Nelson keeps archival images of Beatles fans who could be mistaken for religious devotees. For those unfamiliar with Sill, the images of serpents, baptisms and Christian iconography read like a theological story. The photographer creates a new visual language for the concept of worship, one that makes concerts look like church services, and worshippers like music fans. The work acts as both a visual and speculative biography. “I imagined it as a tree with branches,” says Nelson. “Judee is at the root of what I was doing, but other things happen alongside that.”