Alex Nelson finds meaning in the fragmented biography of a late musician’s tumultuous life

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Caroline Tompkins received a BFA in Photography from the School of Visual Arts, New York. She has exhibited nationally and internationally, and the BBC, Vogue, and The New York Times, among others, have featured her work. Tompkins worked as a photo editor at Bloomberg Businessweek for five years before leaving in 2019 to pursue her practice. She is currently a professor at the School of Visual Arts and a freelance photographer for editorial and commercial clients. She lives in Queens, New York.