Zanele Muholi curates the latest exhibition of David Goldblatt’s archive in New York

In a press statement accompanying David Goldblatt: Strange Instrument, which gathers his black-and-white work made between 1962 and 1990, Muholi describes Goldblatt as “a friend and a father figure”. It is not puffery. “Some of us grew up without fathers,” Muholi told me in 2017. “He filled that role. I could be me, and I had no reservations.” They praised Goldblatt’s “open-mindedness and willingness to listen,” as well as his photographic method of “going back, following up and revisiting”. Reciprocity figured deeply in their relationship. Muholi knew of Goldblatt’s love of Edward Weston and Bill Brandt’s nudes. “He captured the most beautiful portrait of me in the nude,” they stated.

The idea of harnessing the unlikely energy that existed between a white heterosexual Jewish man of Lithuanian ancestry born in 1930 and a Black lesbian Zulu non-binary person born in 1972 came from Lauren Panzo, Pace’s head of photography. “I knew that David was a mentor to Muholi and that they attended Photo Market Workshop, which was founded by David,” explained Panzo, referring to the Johannesburg school where Muholi studied photography from 2001 to 2003. Pace provided Muholi with an edit of about 85 handprints available from the David Goldblatt Legacy Trust, which they whittled down to the final 45. Muholi, who lives in Durban, devised the installation of the prints into 23 discrete thematic clusters – reflecting their relationship and engagement with the images.