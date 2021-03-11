John Edmonds wins 2021 Foam Paul Huf Award

This year’s prestigious prize goes to American artist John Edmonds, recognised for his “articulate, distinctive style, and clarity of vision”

John Edmonds is the winner of this year’s Foam Paul Huf Award, receiving a cash prize of €20,000, and a solo exhibition at Foam, Amsterdam.

Edmonds initially gained recognition for his intimate portraits of lovers, close friends, and strangers. The Brooklyn-based photographer earned his BFA from the Corcoran School of Arts & Design, followed by an MFA in Photography from Yale University. Institutions including SFMOMA, the Brooklyn Museum, and The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, have exhibited his work.

Through the interplay of portraits and still-life, Edmonds’ work explores issues of diaspora and displacement, asking questions about the origins and meaning of the objects he incorporates. His artist statement reads: “It is through these objects and through the Black human subject that I ask questions around my place, our place… I want the viewer to experience each work as a type of sculpture itself – a picture plan with space and dimension where bodies are seen and revered.”