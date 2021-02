Far from romanticised depictions of the American road, Amani Willet presents an alternative experience, marked by fear, violence and death

Commonly associated with freedom, discovery, and the American dream, the road trip is a journey that has been central to the evolution of American photography, from the 1900s to the present day. Whether in pursuit of self-discovery, as an act of social critique, or a rumination on mankind’s relationship with the land, from Walker Evans to Robert Frank, Joel Sternfeld, and Stephen Shore, photographers have continuously taken to the road. Now, American road trip photography is often classed as a genre of the medium in and of itself.

Boston-based image-maker Amani Willett often encountered discussions about the road during his MFA in photography, completed in 2012 at the School of Visual Arts, New York. More often than not, the road was interpreted as an embodiment of liberty and “great American ideals”, a visual history that has, in large part, been captured almost exclusively by white men. “Everyone took that reading at face value, and I felt very uncomfortable by that, because it countered my own experience of the road, and the experience of my family and friends,” he says.

Every summer, Willett’s family gets together for a big reunion. “It’s a very close, supportive network of around 100 people,” he says. “We talk about real experiences and what we’ve been through… Hearing stories, throughout history, of people in my family who have been racially profiled, harassed, or had issues while driving; it really made me want to look at this ‘other’ experience of the road.”