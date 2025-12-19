Davide Sorrenti’s work journals uncover a world of troubling beauty

This is where the late photographer collected ideas, drawings, writing, tear and contact sheets, test prints, flyers – here, Sorrenti’s mother elaborates on the new IDEA publication

Born in Naples in 1976 and raised in New York among a family of photographers, Davide Sorrenti was already creating a distinct yet controversial visual language in his teens. His life and work was the subject of the documentary film See Know Evil and the rise of ‘heroin chic’ in fashion photography of the mid-90s – though he never distinctly described himself as a fashion photographer. He compiled sketchbooks and journals full of observational and ‘reportage’, personal work which connected him to his subjects. Now, IDEA has published Davide Sorrenti Journals: Volume 1 1994-1995, edited by Francesca Sorrenti, Davide’s mother, who has edited previous editions of his work – ArgueSKE 1994–1997, POLAROIDS, My Beutyfull Lyfe.

The journals collected in this volume are the first tangible record of that creative awakening: notebooks brimming with drawings, scribbled ideas, contact sheets and Polaroids that reveal how he saw the world around him. They predate the wider recognition and controversy that would accompany his work in fashion magazines such as Interview, Detour and i-D.

Sorrenti was born with thalassemia, a serious blood disorder that demanded frequent treatment and shaped Davide Sorrenti’s sense of mortality. His untimely death in February 1997, at just twenty years old, became entangled in the very mythologies and anxieties his images had helped provoke: sensationalist reports linked it to drug use, overshadowing the deeper reality of his long-standing illness and obscuring the compassion in his work.

Volume 1 returns to the very origin of his vision. It invites readers to set aside reductive labels and encounter Sorrenti on his own terms. Below, we speak to Sorrenti’s mother, Francessca, about the new book.