Guanyu Xu reveals memories necessitated by movement

The Chinese-born, Chicago-based artist’s exhibition Resident Aliens at Yancey Richardson examines the personal lives and domestic spaces of immigrants

When I was a child growing up in Washington, D.C., I was always fascinated by mudrooms: small entry spaces found in parts of the country that experience a lot of snow. They’re staged between the outdoors and indoors, intended to store shoes, coats, and other objects that belong outside and would otherwise have no purpose inside. Bikes, sleds, strollers, umbrellas – these rooms gathered what we shed before crossing into the warmth of the home. Their design was never meant to receive people. Cold by nature, they functioned as buffers, like airlocks, ensuring that the heat and intimacy of the interior remained protected. It was almost as if guests were expected to form their first impression of the home only after passing through this utilitarian threshold. A mudroom is not meant to be beautiful or permanent; it is a checkpoint between where you’ve been and where you’re going, a brief moment of disarmament where boots are removed, and protection from the elements is relinquished.

I’ve been thinking about mudrooms again after seeing Guanyu Xu’s Resident Aliens, his new series at Yancey Richardson in New York. As someone who’s never had a mudroom in any home of my own, I’ve continued to think about their liminal nature. What purpose does such a space serve without the people who move through it? What intimacies emerge when belongings – garments, memories, remnants of the outside world – are forced into proximity? What visual identities arise in a room designed only for transition, one that resists the comfort and stability we associate with permanence?

Begun in 2019 and still ongoing, the work unfolds inside the rented homes of immigrants in cities across the United States and China. Xu enters as a guest and collaborator, inviting participants – many navigating precarious visas, refugee cases, or temporary work permits – to excavate their own photographic archives and offer the images that feel essential. Xu tells me, “Most of the photographs come from my collaborators’ personal archives. I asked them to give me images that are important in their life, their memory, and that can represent themselves. They could be places, family portraits, food they love, all different types of subjects.”