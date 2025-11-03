What do hairstyles reveal about Moroccan youth? Zaineb Abelque investigates

The London-based Moroccan photographer spent time in Marrakech’s barbershops and with its young men to understand their globalised sartorial choices

Brazilian footballers, punk rock and Tecktonik dance – they all play a role in Zaineb Abelque’s work with young Moroccan men fighting for the title ‘Best Haircut’. On the streets of Marrakech, Abelque set up a makeshift studio and conversed with the ‘masharmen’ – slang for the boys and men in this stylish subculture – about how they express their individual style.

The photographer was born in south London to a Moroccan family, and explores faith, tradition and visual heritage in the diaspora. She also works extensively in her homeland, often capturing daily rituals on her 35mm camera. Abelque’s latest project, an ongoing untitled series, began by spending time in Marrakech’s barbershops, immersed in the culture. “The first time I went to these barbershops, I didn’t shoot the boys,” she says. “I was just collecting stories.”

It was a way to connect to these ‘masharmen’, to understand how subcultures are formed and sustained when economic or social infrastructure is falling short. The young men say they are inspired by what they see abroad. “In London, there are so many symbols – slits in eyebrows, specific haircuts, fashion – that instantly show you’re from the city,” Abelque explains. “But in Morocco, the youth engage differently. There’s a visual language that’s just as rich but hasn’t been given the same platform.”