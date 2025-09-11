Remembering Chris Steele-Perkins (1947–2025)

Chris Steele-Perkins, Magnum photographer and one of the most acute chroniclers of postwar Britain, has died aged 78. His friend, the photographer Homer Sykes, shares a personal note

Across five decades of image-making, Chris Steele-Perkins’s work defined strands of British documentary photography, yet was never parochial: he ranged across Afghanistan, Africa, and Japan as readily as London and Norfolk.

Born in Yangon, Myanmar in 1947 to a Burmese mother and English father, Steele-Perkins moved to the UK with his family at the age of two. He went on to study psychology at Newcastle before turning to photography in the early 1970s, first freelancing in London and soon publishing in The Sunday Times Magazine. By 1975, he was working alongside Paul Trevor and Nicholas Battye in the EXIT Photography Group, documenting social problems in British cities in the Survival Programmes project.

On 13 August 1977 he was on the ground in Lewisham, South London, when about 500 far-right National Front members attempted to march through the borough and town centre. Some 4000 counter-demonstrators turned out to stop them, and 5000 police were in attendance; by late afternoon pitched battles had broken out on the street, and police riot shields were being used in mainland UK for the first time.

“It was out of control!” he recalled to BJP’s Diane Smyth in 2019. “It was a kind of peak in London, of that kind of fighting in the street between the police and the demonstrators, but there wasn’t any sense that that was the case at the time. I thought it would go on for years.