Balam Magazine N11 pays tribute to archives as spaces of resistance, memory and collective identity

A conversation with Luis Juárez, editor of LATAM’s first queer photography magazine, on its latest issue and collaboration with Nan Goldin

Last year, we were excited to cover Balam, Latin America’s first magazine dedicated to queer photography. Now for its 11th issue, Radical, BJP speaks to Luis Juárez, editor of the Argentina-based Balam. He speaks about the power of archiving, the challenges of independent publishing, and the role of photography in documenting lives on the margins. From personal research practices to a special collaboration with Nan Goldin, Juárez shares insight into the making of Issue 11 and the political urgency behind each page.

Dalia Al-Dujaili: There seems to be a running motif of projects that touch on the intersection of protest, violence and sexuality – for example, queer people existing within war zones, or documents of protests. Tell me about the intersection of global struggles with queer and trans lives.

Luis Juárez: This intersection between protest, violence, and sexuality inevitably cuts across the bodies and lives of queer and trans people, especially in racialised or marginalised communities. It’s something that cannot be separated or looked at in isolation: we inhabit a constant state of resistance simply because of the way we live, feel, love, and express ourselves in the world. This places us in a position where the act of documenting becomes a political gesture – almost an urgent one – in the face of systemic oppression and violence.

The intention behind bringing together these images, archives, and testimonies is precisely to show how these struggles and these lives are narrated in the first person. Beyond the specific territory or local conflict, there is a common thread: the need to leave a record, to not be forgotten. Many times, those photographs, videos, or texts capture what could be the last smile, the last touch, the last public appearance of a friend or comrade. These archives simultaneously serve as evidence, as living memory, and as tools to demand future historical reparations.