‘There’s this sense of pushing the edges’: Inside Falmouth University’s Institute of Photography

Meanwhile, BA Fashion Photography students are, Udy explains, prepared quickly for the collaborative nature of this area of the industry. “When I worked in another rural institution I always said that if you wanted to study fashion photography, you’re better off studying in London – unless the course is embedded in a fashion department,” he says.
And so, while they have full access to the Institute for Photography, Falmouth’s fashion photography students can most commonly be found on the other side of the sprawling arts campus, at the Fashion & Textile Institute. With a focus on studio and location practices, high-end retouching and editing techniques, students go on to shoot for the likes of Vivienne Westwood and Elle, as well as to roles as casting directors and film producers. Recent graduates include Alice Kasinather-Jones, now a Junior Producer with Partner Films working on campaigns for Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana and Torgeir Rorvik, who received the Fashion Photography award at Graduate Fashion Week 2022.
Film, fine art and photojournalism
We step outside of the studio, and I am led past rooms filled with processing sinks and drying cabinets, and into an open plan workspace just outside the department’s darkrooms. The space is bustling with students. They crowd around processing machines and pore over light boxes, while several of the department’s 20 technical staff rush from urgent query to urgent query – it is, afterall, assessment season.
Over the hubbub, Udy recommences his run down of Falmouth’s photographic offering. BA Photography, he tells me, produces students who are not only industry ready, but who are taught with a greater focus on fine art and performance, alongside modules on social documentary, architecture and editorial photography. This broad, art-based learning readies graduates for careers as photographers, but also as curators, exhibiting artists and filmmakers.
Then there’s BA Press and Editorial Photography, soon to be renamed Documentary and Editorial Photography – “I think because of the toxic nature of the word ‘press’,” Udy ventures. At its core, it’s a course about communication and storytelling, which the head of department describes as having become increasingly sophisticated over the years.
Today the programme offers training in documentary, sports and events photography, alongside all elements of photojournalism and a strong focus on journalistic rigour and multimedia narratives. Graduates now work as photographers at The New York Times and Shutterstock, and as picture editors at The Telegraph and The Times.