‘There’s this sense of pushing the edges’: Inside Falmouth University’s Institute of Photography

Inside the institute

The Institute is by far the largest photography department in the country – which explains why, when we meet the following day, the head of photography seems like a man with rather a lot to do. Clutching a travel mug of coffee, photographer and publisher Oliver Udy shows me inside the university’s multi-million pound photography centre.

“I’ve worked in places where the approach to learning photography is quite outdated,” Udy tells me as we make our way inside the large, modern building which, at its highest points, offers impressive views of the surrounding Cornish countryside. “It might teach you how to be a wonderful artist, which is great, but it doesn’t perhaps teach you the skills you need to put that into practice.”

We pause for a time outside the department’s photography stores. A doorbell rings each time students enter and exit the cavernous room, where two cheerful staff help them to hire kit from a selection worth several millions. All loans are free-of-charge – the newest digital Hasselblads and mirrorless Fujifilms are particularly popular just now.

The head of department has been in post for three years. He completed his own master’s degree at Falmouth some years previously, and has always lived nearby. “I’ve seen how things have shifted and changed,” Udy explains, as we wander through corridors lined with students’ images, and vitrines filled with classic cameras. “I suppose the biggest thing now is how many courses there are.”