Titled FASHION, the show’s images are all pulled from different shoots – some are outtakes that were never published – and brought together without order or chronology. “A lot of his photographs will raise the question of whether this could be considered fashion photography at all,” says Foam curator Mirjam Kooiman. “While fashion is very much about what is trending, his images carry an air of timelessness – they sometimes even appear to be pictures from a different era.” It may be surprising then to learn that Kooiker made all 85 images on an iPhone – another quirk in his unconventional approach to fashion photography.

Charged with a mystic energy, many of Kooiker’s images are reminiscent of a subconscious dream state. But the sentiments behind them remain firmly rooted in reality. As Kooiman articulates: “What this exhibition mostly brings across is an unnerving feeling about society’s expressions of vanity and desire, driven by the breakneck speed of the fashion industry that influences our appearances and behaviour from season to season. However, his work isn’t criticising anything or anyone, it rather radiates a fascination for the absurd.”