Linda Troeller explores masturbation, female orgasm, and her own sexuality

Currently on display at New York’s Museum of Sex, Troeller’s celebratory images capture women in moments of pleasure

The female orgasm is regularly depicted on film – sex scenes in movies to porn, readily available on any device. But most of these are empty impressions directed by men. In the 1970s, decades before the female gaze became a mainstream point of discussion, Linda Troeller started capturing empowered images of women in moments of pleasure. Her visceral photographs, exploring masturbation, orgasm, and her own sexuality, are currently on show at New York’s Museum of Sex in an exhibition titled ‘Self Power | Self Play’.

“It started aged 20 when my parents sent me on a trip to Europe,” says Troeller, who is now 73. “I was from a small town in New Jersey, and I saw classical and contemporary nudity that felt different.” Two years later in the summer of 1971, Troeller was assisting at Ghost Ranch, a retreat and education centre in Mexico. “We had our lunch with Georgia O’Keeffe. I had my camera with me and she said, ‘Go outside and see what the spirits tell you.’ I walked to the canyon and took my top off. I just wanted to do that; I was alone. The next summer I was a nude model for the Ansel Adams workshops. I liked squirming naked in the earth for 40 photographers. I continued this path whenever I could.”