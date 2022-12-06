Behind the mask: Portraits of a Haitian carnival

For over two decades, Leah Gordon has documented the significance of ritual and identity in Haiti, honouring a community taking history into its own hands

“I wanted to do something more hopeful,” explains Leah Gordon, on the motivations behind a compelling body of work that documents Haiti’s annual ‘karnaval’ (carnival). Gordon began visiting the southern Haitian port town of Jacmel in the early ‘90’s. The British photographer was in the Dominican Republic just before, and a presenter on the television warned viewers to actively avoid Haiti, the nearby nation it shares an island with. Gordon became intrigued to understand why.

What she discovered about Haiti was in stark contrast to the intentionally macabre, racist narratives that had been previously pedalled at her. She learned about the Haitian revolution of the late 1700s, and the country’s historic uprisings against colonialism. “I became acutely aware of the way in which the visual representation of Haiti is part of a political strategy and package of demonisation by the West,” Gordon says. “Growing up in working-class northern England, I’ve always been interested in histories from below, what we’ve lost and what’s been lost.”

In discovering the rich traditions and radical celebrations of the country’s carnival, Gordon continued to return to Haiti for over two decades. “I wanted to show how incredibly powerful and creative marginalised, majority classes can be. I was burnt out on the politics… But of course politics is intrinsic to [the carnival]. Kanaval is the story of Haiti: everything is absorbed within it.”