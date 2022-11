For almost two decades, Holton has photographed a family in Chinatown, through marriages, divorces, and children growing up and moving out

When Thomas Holton started photographing New York’s Chinatown two decades ago, he had no idea it would lead to an intimacy with his subjects that most artists can only dream of. The Lams of Ludlow Street is a sprawling series following a family in Chinatown, through divorces, marriages, children growing up and moving out. It is on show as one of eight projects in Kinship, an exhibition at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery that explores the bonds that connect people.

Born to a Chinese mother and white American father, Holton always felt a disconnect. “I was raised in this Caucasian, New York City life but with a Chinese mother,” he says. “My maternal grandparents moved to Chinatown, so I was regularly there. I never learned to speak Chinese, which is possibly one of my biggest regrets. I couldn’t speak to them, and they couldn’t speak to me. There was always a feeling like I didn’t quite belong.”

While studying at New York’s School of Visual Arts for his MFA in 2003, Holton started taking photographs of storefronts and people selling produce. He was frustrated that these images didn’t go beyond the place witnessed by tourists. “Chinatown is often seen as a destination to get a great lunch, buy counterfeit Gucci, or shop at the markets,” he says. “But when you look up it’s buildings which people live in. There are lives happening.”