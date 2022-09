In 2022, the question “Could a nude woman artist be both image and image-maker?” is a timely one amid a burgeoning trend of young women artists reclaiming their bodies through nude self-portraiture (Arvida Byström, John Yuyi and Jenna Gribbon to name a few). In fact, the question was posed by the radical feminist artist Carolee Schneemann 60 years ago – though she isn’t popularly recognised for blazing this trail, or others.

Those who are familiar with Schneemann might consider her a performance artist. She, however, adamantly insisted she was foremost a painter. Yet her modes of expression were vast and overlapping, incorporating images (both moving and still), assemblage, sculpture and text. Over six decades, from the 1950s to 2019, the artist railed loudly and relentlessly against misogyny and patriarchy, alongside wider human suffering and the violence of war. Now, three years after her death, Schneemann is getting her first UK survey: Carolee Schneemann: Body Politics, on show at the Barbican, London, from 0 8 September 2022 to 0 8 January 2023 .

“Schneemann is not a household name in the UK,” reflects Barbican curator Lotte Johnson, who conceived of the show in 2019, just a few months before the artist died from breast cancer. “But she’s held by many contemporary thinkers, artists and writers as a feminist icon… She ardently believed that the personal was political, and equally that the political was personal. And while her work is located in specific contexts” – most notably the women’s liberation movement and the sexual revolution of the 60s and 70s – “it remains so relevant today”. America’s Supreme Court recently reversed the landmark Roe v Wade ruling of 1973, which enshrined constitutional protection of the right to abortion in the US. Schneemann published unapologetic accounts of her own illegal abortions pre-Roe, adamant there was no place for an “alien being, a ‘child’” in her body. “Schneemann believed that women should be able to make free choices,” Johnson says. “It’s enraging that these rights are threatened yet again, and in fact continue to be denied to many women.”