Zula Rabikowska’s luminescent images explore gender identity in the shadow of the Iron Curtain

The Polish photographer looks at the contradictions of life in the former Eastern Bloc, before the war in Ukraine changed everything

In summer 2021, the Polish-born, London-based photographer Zula Rabikowska journeyed across Central and Eastern Europe, exploring the ways in which the region’s Soviet history has impacted the gender identities of those currently living there. Travelling the route of the former Iron Curtain – a term referring to both the real and proverbial border separating the Soviet Union and its dependents from the rest of Europe – the Polish artist met and photographed over 100 people born after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Her project, Nothing But a Curtain, captures those establishing their individuality while still negotiating their collective history. As Rabikowska explains: “Each country has its own climate, history, religion… but there is still a shadow lingering.”

Rabikowska was inspired to photograph the former Eastern Bloc after years of growing frustrated with the reductive ways in which English-speaking media depicted Central and Eastern Europeans. It was “the same very predictable images of poverty, snow, babushkas with woollen hats,” she explains. Her aim was to confront the stereotypical imagery of women from this region, but this goal quickly expanded to probing gender identity more generally. “The topic is a lot bigger than I initially realised, and in many ways this project involved self-discovery with my own relationship to gender,” Rabikowska says. “I became very aware of how I was being perceived as a small, female, non-threatening body. And that was constant.”