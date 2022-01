The Paris-based artist became interested in paleoclimatology around three years ago, and has been researching it since. “It’s fascinating that we can still see traces of our past in the landscape,” says Goudal. “[Paleoclimatology is] a vertiginous oscillation between the past, the present and the future, because it’s by looking at the past that we can learn about the future.”

The project spans installation, film, and photography that traverses contrasting landscapes – from tropical rainforests and coastlines, to swamplands and snow-capped mountains.

Goudal is interested in dissecting the “layers within an image”, a perspective she developed during her studies at RCA. She was encouraged to consider “the image as a composition”, prompting her to “build” a photograph, rather than capturing a pre-existing scene.

In Post Atlantica, all of the images were created entirely within the landscape. She works on-site, creating large photographic prints and embedding them back into the scene to photograph. In doing so, Goudal is attempting to “make a parallel between the geological layers and the layers inside an image”. And, in many ways, the process of construction is more important than the final outcome; photography is merely a vehicle to communicate that process.