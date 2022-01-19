Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Opening next weekend, Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show features work by 15 photojournalists including Gabriela Bhaskar, Nina Berman, Victor J. Blue, Balazs Gardi, Adam Gray, Shuran Huang, Christopher Lee, and others

On 06 January 2021, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Lawmakers were forced to take shelter, the building was put into lockdown and four people died in the chaos that followed a pro-Trump rally near the White House. Protestors destroyed federal property and assaulted police officers; 150 people were injured as a result.

A new exhibition opening at the Bronx Documentary Center (BDC) next weekend, Storming of the Capitol, showcases photographs and video footage by 15 image-makers. The show is curated by BDC founder Michael Kamber and local artist and exhibition coordinator Cynthia Rivera. Presenting a historical record of events, the exhibition sheds light on an important insurrection that shook the nation.