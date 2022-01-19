Join Us
Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center's upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. © Balazs Gardi

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Capitol police confront the first rioters. Upon the first breach, rioters chase an officer through the halls to the entrance of the senate. Washington D.C., January 6 2021 © Mark Peterson

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Supporters of Donald Trump stand inside the United States Capitol as they attempt to gain access to the chamber during the Capitol Riot in Washington DC, United States. January 06 2021. Five people died during the attack on the US Capitol as supporters of Donald Trump sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Supporters of Donald Trump breach the east entrance to the United States Capitol during the Capitol Riot in Washington DC, United States. January 06 2021. Five people died during the attack on the US Capitol as supporters of Donald Trump sought to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Supporters of President Donald Trump are seen during a protest rally calling for the decertification of Electoral College votes claiming a conspiracy theory, that has been debunked, that the general presidential election was stolen in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. © Christopher Lee / TIME

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Thursday, November 5, 2020: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania- People attend a #stopthesteal rally at the Pennsylvania Capitol. CREDIT: Gabriela Bhaskar

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

The US Capitol building reflected in a puddle in Washington DC January 4, 2021. © Mark Peterson

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

November 14th, 2020. Washington, DC. A shadow of a supporter of President Trump posing for photos is pictured during a “March for Trump” rally that echoes the false assertion that the presidential election was marked by fraud in front of the Supreme Court of the United States. One week after President Joe Biden's presidential victory brought about spontaneous celebrations in the nation's capital, a crowd that included the group Women for America First, right-wing activists and conspiracy theorists gathered in Washington, DC, to contest the victory. © Shuran Huang

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

December 12th, 2020. Washington, DC. A supporter of Former President Donald J. Trump holds up a cross during the Million MAGA March to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election at Freedom Plaza. Thousands of Former President Trump's supporters flock to the nation's capital for a protest in support of the president and his false claims of a stolen election. © Shuran Huang

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

Protesters attempt to breach the US Capital building after they earlier stormed the building during a day of protests against the certification of President Elect Joe Biden's win in Washington, DC, Wednesday January 6, 2021. Congress met on this day to certify the vote of the electoral college, after weeks of legal challenges and baseless claims of fraud by President Trump and his supporters. © Victor J. Blue

Storming the Capitol: Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show exhibits photos and videos from the attack

An injured protester talks with another after being hit in the face with a less than lethal round as he and others battle with law enforcement as they breach the US Capital building during a day of protests against the certification of President Elect Joe Biden's win in Washington, DC, Wednesday January 6, 2021. Congress met on this day to certify the vote of the electoral college, after weeks of legal challenges and baseless claims of fraud by President Trump and his supporters. © Victor J. Blue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Opening next weekend, Bronx Documentary Center’s upcoming show features work by 15 photojournalists including Gabriela Bhaskar, Nina Berman, Victor J. Blue, Balazs Gardi, Adam Gray, Shuran Huang, Christopher Lee, and others

On 06 January 2021, supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Lawmakers were forced to take shelter, the building was put into lockdown and four people died in the chaos that followed a pro-Trump rally near the White House. Protestors destroyed federal property and assaulted police officers; 150 people were injured as a result. 

A new exhibition opening at the Bronx Documentary Center (BDC) next weekend, Storming of the Capitol, showcases photographs and video footage by 15 image-makers. The show is curated by BDC founder Michael Kamber and local artist and exhibition coordinator Cynthia Rivera. Presenting a historical record of events, the exhibition sheds light on an important insurrection that shook the nation.

Storming of the Capitol is on show at the Bronx Documentary Center from 29 January until 20 March 2022.

