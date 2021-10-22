Hélène Binet’s latest exhibition captures the emotions of space

Binet’s latest show, Light Lines: The Architectural Photographs of Hélène Binet, at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, showcases work produced over the past three decades. Buildings designed by architects such as Le Corbusier, Zaha Hadid RA, Nicholas Hawksmoor, and Daniel Libeskind all feature. Binet does not focus on buildings in their entirety, but instead hones in on specific spaces and the lights, emotions, and feelings they hold. “You have to understand the beast you are going to shoot,” she says. “It is beautiful to be in one place for a day, looking at the light. It’s meditative but it gives you a physical sense of how much we are moving, and how we are part of a bigger complex of the universe.”

The exhibition comprises over 90 images from 20 projects by 12 architects, demonstrating the range of subjects Binet has photographed during her career. She works with an analogue large-format camera and hand printed many of the photographs in her north London studio. “The process of printing and making has always been important, to have a physical relationship with what I make,” she explains.