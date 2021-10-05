Creating Change: Bare Minimum Collective on prioritising laziness

After meeting during their undergraduate degrees at Cambridge University, the collective bonded over a hate of work. Here, we speak to members Lola Olufemi and Christie Costello about what becomes possible when we are lazy

Bare Minimum is a collective which eludes traditional definitions around work, aspirations and aims. Put simply, they are not interested in the desire for visibility and prestige that is often associated with the world of visual arts.

After meeting during their undergraduate degrees at Cambridge University, the collective bonded over a hate of work. At their core is the resistance to the idea that “leaving university means becoming an individual worker who has a singular trajectory that is really alienated from other people”. But being opposed to work under capitalism does not translate into an aversion of labour. Instead, Bare Minimum are envisaging a new world where the way we value labour and time is shifted to prioritise rest.

As member Lola Olufemi describes, an organising principle around laziness evolved naturally, out of a desire to do nothing. An escape route out of what Olufemi terms “this neoliberal hell-scape”, Bare Minimum became a space to hold one another accountable to creation, joy and pleasure. This is unsurprising, given the collective is founded first and foremost on pre-existing friendships with fun at their centre.

In the latest instalment of Creating Change, Jamila Prowse speaks to members Lola Olufemi and Christie Costello about what becomes possible when we are lazy.