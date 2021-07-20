Meet the winners of Carte Blanche 2021

Mina Boromand, Emile Gostelie, Francesca Hummler, and Emil Lombardo are the winners of this year’s open call

Now in its fifth year, Carte Blanche is an open call that seeks to uplift emerging talent, forging connections between students and the often impenetrable world of art and photography. Initiated by Paris Photo in partnership with Picto Foundation and SNCF Gares & Connexions, the award is open to MA and BA students throughout Europe.

Today, four laureates are announced as the winners of this year’s call-out. Mina Boromand, Emile Gostelie, Francesca Hummler and Emil Lombardo will exhibit their work at Paris Gare du Nord train station, as well as in a dedicated space at Paris Photo, this autumn.

Here, we introduce each of the winners.