For the record: Blake Wood on photographing beloved icon and close friend Amy Winehouse

On the tenth anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s tragic death, Blake Wood remembers the moments he spent with the artist in Camden and St Lucia, and his desire to capture her as a person, not a persona

The first time Blake Wood met Amy Winehouse, she thought he was messing with her. It was January 2008, in London. Wood was a shy 22-year-old, staying at close friend Kelly Osbourne’s house. Introduced simply as Blake, Winehouse initially thought he was joking – at the time, her then-husband Blake Fielder-Civil was in jail for attempting to pervert the course of justice – but the pair clicked instantly. A month later, they were living together.

“It’s something that you rarely get in life, and I’ve realised since then. That immediate kind of family energy, the kind when you meet with certain friends. I had that with Amy almost right off the bat,” Wood recalls. “That first six months that we really knew each other, we were together pretty much every day.”

Wood, then a budding photographer, had just moved to England from the US. He was “enamoured” by the London he saw, taking his camera wherever he went, seeking to capture the hectic energy of the capital during a time of social and political flux. Winehouse was 25 and at the peak of her fame, claiming five Grammys in February 2008 – a then-record for a British woman. She had solidified an iconic status as a globally renowned Jazz musician at a time in which Jazz musicians were not meant to be popular. But there were low moments too. Throughout that year, Winehouse battled addictions that were gleefully documented by a ruthless tabloid press, while struggling to deal with the all-consuming intensity of her fame.