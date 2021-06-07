Female in Focus x 1854 Presents: Photographing Motherhood

Reading Time: < 1 minute
With Female in Focus 2021 in its final week for entries, we dive into an 1854 Presents mini-series spotlighting voices of leading women photographers and industry leaders across the world.
In this panel, photographers Ying Ang, Naomi Wood, and Sophie Harris-Taylor each discuss their own distinct approach to an underrepresented topic in the art photography world: Motherhood. Further than the beauty and wonder of the creation of life, they discuss presenting the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, birth, and raising children in their photographic practices.
Pre-register for this session now
We’ll send you an email reminder ahead of the event.
Female in Focus is a global award recognising women’s extraordinary contribution to contemporary photography.
See your work exhibited in a major US show, receive international press coverage, and have your work featured on 1854.photography.
All entries close 17 June 2021.
[TBC]