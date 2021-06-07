Female in Focus x 1854 Presents: Photographing Motherhood

With Female in Focus 2021 in its final week for entries, we dive into an 1854 Presents mini-series spotlighting voices of leading women photographers and industry leaders across the world.

In this panel, photographers Ying Ang, Naomi Wood, and Sophie Harris-Taylor each discuss their own distinct approach to an underrepresented topic in the art photography world: Motherhood. Further than the beauty and wonder of the creation of life, they discuss presenting the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, birth, and raising children in their photographic practices.