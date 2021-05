As part of the Photo Days 2021 programme, Radchenko has curated an open-call project that paints a portrait of Ukraine – and all its cultural, political and historical strain – through the lenses of its contemporary women photographers. The curation is part of the UA/UK Moving Image project supported by the European Union under the House of Europe program, and coincides with new research conducted by Radchenko into the history of women’s photography in Ukraine.

“Ukraine under the Soviet Union had a completely different perspective on the gender question, because we always had equality in the workplace between men and women,” she explains. “So photography was open and possible for female artists, but from another side, the women – even when viewed as equals – had to be responsible for the family. And because of this, they never had time for personal development.”

Still, Ukraine produced a number of noteworthy female photographers throughout the 20th century. Irina Pap, born in Odessa in 1917, built a now legendary career documenting the likes of Nikita Khrushchev and Fidel Castro for Russia’s Izvestia newspaper, and in 1971 was appointed the director of the Institute of Journalism within the National Union of Artists of Ukraine, where she opened the first professional photography school of its kind. Paraska Plitka-Goritsvit, born in Ivano-Frankivsk in 1943, is known for producing around 4,000 frames capturing daily life in Hutsul communities (an ethnic group spanning parts of western Ukraine and Romania). Rita Ostrovskaya, born in Kyiv in 1953, rose to recognition for documenting the lives of Ukrainian Jews. For socio-political reasons, “a lot of Ukrainian female artists emigrated,” explains Radchenko, “so now they’re well known as international artists — but not as Ukrainian artists.”