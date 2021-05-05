Sunrise, sunset: Garry Fabian Miller’s Deep Time

Garry Fabian Miller makes work amid the tensions between extremes. He employs his body as the camera, creating moody images with colourful depths, which investigate our relationship to the unknown, and Darwinian theories of adaptation and evolution.

Opening 05 May 2021 at HackelBury Fine Art, London, Deep Time is a collection of Miller’s latest pieces: large scale prints made during the first national lockdown last year. Returning to his native home of Dartmoor, Miller employed the time away to ruminate on new ideas. Through a physical manipulation of light and space, he created the photographs without the need for a camera, exploring the natural world of Dartmoor, before returning to the darkroom and manipulating the Cibachrome photo paper by hand. Cibachrome is a specialist positive-positive photo process that was discontinued in 2011, making the images some of the last Cibachrome prints available. Deep Time is an investigation of, and meditation upon, humanity and our capacity for adaptation. Citing Charles Darwin as ”́the colossus in [his] life”, Miller examines the process of evolution, asking how we adapt and exist within our world.