On Location: Melbourne

Photo 2021 – Melbourne and beyond

18 February – 07 March 2021

photo.org.au / mga.org.au

Initially scheduled for 2020, but postponed by Covid-19, Australia’s largest photographic event finally opens on 18 February, exploring the theme of The Truth through exhibitions, outdoor displays and newly commissioned work from local and international artists.

The festival rightly acknowledges the Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation as Melbourne’s first people. And several of the exhibitions delve into the histories and present-day realities of Indigenous Australians. A retrospective of Australian

artist Destiny Deacon, for instance, reveals the discordance between real and imagined representations of Australian Aboriginal life.

Elsewhere, newly commissioned work by Gunditjmara woman and Melbourne-based artist Hayley Millar-Baker, I Will Survive [left], is on show across multiple venues. The series draws on cautionary tales, myths and ghost stories from Millar-Baker’s childhood to explore how past experiences continue to shape the present.

One of the festival’s headline exhibitions, Not Standing Still: New Approaches in Documentary Photography (until 16 May 2021), occupies Monash Gallery of Art, established in 1990 to promote and collect Australian photography. Curated by Pippa Milne, Gareth Syvret and myself, the show asks ‘how has documentary photography evolved and how can it work differently in 2021?’. It endeavours to explore this through the work of international photographers and Australian practitioners, who collectively provide a sense of the innovative processes and transformative approaches that mean documentary photography may no longer be accused of standing still.

The ongoing work of Australian photographer Raphaela Rosella, for instance, challenges contemporary narratives of victimhood, poverty and oppression; a collaborative effort to highlight invisible stories of trauma, bureaucratic violence and motherhood in

her community.