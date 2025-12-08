Niyū Yūrk: The Big Apple seen through the lens of its earliest Middle Eastern immigrants

Curator Hiba Abid stresses the importance of rectifying inaccurately archived photographic materials about MENA communities to resist erasure or over simplification

In 1910, a young man left his family somewhere in the Algerian Sahara, boarded a boat from North Africa’s coast, and headed for the glimmering city of New York that he’d only heard rumours and fantasies about – the American Dream, they called it. Arriving at Ellis Island, he felt as all immigrants have felt throughout time; a little frightened, quite alone, and full of wonder and excitement at the potential of a life that lay ahead of him. He has his portrait taken hurriedly in a makeshift studio, hundreds of new arrivals standing in line behind him, he has his papers stamped, and he is waved through, passing the threshold of a ‘New Yorker’.

This is what I imagine happened, at least, as I stare back at the sepia-toned photograph – labelled only ‘Algerian Man’ – of this young man in his Sahrawi robes and headcloth on the walls of the New York Public Library. Today, his image is part of the exhibition Niyū Yūrk: Middle Eastern and North African Lives in the City in the library curated by Hiba Abid, curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies. She is the first and only curator of her kind at the iconic institution.

“I keep on looking at [the Algerian man] and he really feels present,” Abid tells me. “I keep on thinking about his way back to French Algeria, what happened to him after that? What was his life like? This exhibition makes people look at these portraits and humanise [these immigrants]”.

The show has opened at a charged moment in time – with the ongoing Israeli assault on Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, President Trump’s order of ICE raids across the country, and the New York Mayoral elections around the corner (Zohran Mamdani would go on to become the city’s first Muslim mayor, and Abid now sits on the Mamdani’s cultural advisory board), the show perhaps couldn’t have been more pertinent than it is now.