How mobile photography is reshaping cultural storytelling worldwide

The theme for 2025, Celebrate the Moment, explored the vibrant spirit of festivals, carnivals and folk celebrations around the world, explosions of collective joy in which traditions are continued and reshaped. Featuring more than fifteen countries and regions spanning Europe, South East Asia, and Latin America, the initiative highlights the ways in which the devices we carry can promote and honour diversity, and celebrate both the ancestral traditions and contemporary adaptations that make our shared planet so extraordinary.

This year’s theme stands in striking contrast to the hyper-networked, immaterial world we easily associate with digital technologies and smart devices. Festivals – from those associated with fandom, such as the fiestas of Brazilian football culture; to seasonal traditions such as Nauryz in Kazakhstan; to boisterous rituals dating back hundreds of years, such as the Carnival of Venice – unite communities in physical space through shared moments of joy and abandon. More than just visual spectacles, these events engage all the senses, from the aromas of local foods, the pulse of live music and the sensations of bodies pressed together, dancing and parading. Smartphones are uniquely positioned to capture such movement and intensity in a natural, non-disruptive way.

By amplifying these traditions through visual storytelling, OPPO and the Discovery Channel aim to encourage cross-cultural understanding as well as emphasising the ways in which younger generations – those most typically associated with smart devices and phone photography – are keeping many of these festivities alive, breathing new life into age-old customs. Through mobile imagery, these communities are not only preserving traditions, but reshaping and revitalising them on their own terms.