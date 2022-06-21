Industry Insights: The rise of women skate photographers

Skateboarding and photography have always had an intrinsic connection. Now, as more women drop into the scene, a new wave of photographers are stepping up behind the lens

Since its inception in the 1950s, skateboarding has always had its roots in creativity, self expression and street culture. Originating in California – progressing from the days of riding planks when the surf was flat, or carving empty swimming pools – the subculture has spread worldwide, cultivating and inspiring countless strands of style and reference.

Throughout this history, the relationship between skaters and photographers has been central to its development, providing opportunities for exposure on both sides of the lens. When Patti McGee, the world’s first professional women’s skateboarder, appeared on the cover of Life Magazine in 1965, hints of women skateboarding became visible in the mass media. Although women have been skating since the its inception – Patti McGee, Z-Boys’ Peggy Oki, and Cara Beth Burnside, for example – the majority of images documenting the subculture have been made by men. Photographs by artists including Glen E. Friedman, Ed Templeton and J. Grant Brittain have become iconic, published by world-famous publications such as Thrasher and Skateboarder.

But these spaces tended to be male-dominated. Back in the 80s and 90s – on the sidelines of the street, the vert or the pool – there weren’t as many women photographers. The earliest shots photographed by women were taken by skateboarders themselves. Formed in the 1990s, by Brazilian photographers and skaters Liza Araujo and Luciana Ellington, Check It Out was one of the world’s first women-led skateboard magazines. Later, in 2003, filmmaker Lisa Whitaker created Girls Skate Network, a website dedicated to female skaters.

Now, female-led skate magazines are vital in providing opportunities for genuine representation and recognition. Contemporary titles like Skate Witches Zine and Dolores Magazine continue to act as tastemakers in the scene. As more women take up skateboarding, and the gender bias begins to close, behind the scenes, collectives of female skate photographers are gaining traction and recognition.