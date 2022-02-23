Marzena Hans addresses the social stigma surrounding menopause and ageing

“With time, I hope that ageing and menopause will not be treated as something to be ashamed of,” says Hans, one of the Female in Focus 2021 winners

Menopause is a hormonal shift leading to the end of a person’s reproductive years. The transition can cause a range of symptoms, from irregular menstrual cycles, mood swings, and loss of libido, to migraines, night sweats, and more. According to the charity Menopause Support, one in four menopausal people experience debilitating symptoms, and almost half say they feel depressed. These symptoms can last anywhere between three to 15 years. Many healthcare professionals are calling for wider recognition of the psychological and physiological effects of menopause, which has largely been ignored by doctors and mainstream media.

Marzena Hans, a photographer based in Lodz, Poland, wants to destigmatize menopause, and the wider sexism surrounding ageing. She noticed that while ageing men tend to be valued on qualities such as career achievements, life experiences, and wisdom, ageing women were more likely to face marginalisation based on their looks. This gendered bias is most apparent in the workplace. Ageism at work begins at 40 for women, but 45 for men. In one study, women reported feeling pressure to maintain a youthful appearance. In another, women were reported to be almost twice as likely to feel compelled to dye their hair.